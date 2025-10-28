Plans have been lodged to convert a property into a small children's care home for up to four young people.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform 2 Granville Avenue.

The lawful development certificate application from charity Changing Futures North East would secure confirmation that the specific use of the site as home for up to four young people aged 8-18 is lawful under planning regulations.

A supporting statement notes the organisation “prides itself” on providing “welcoming and warm places to live which encourage young people to flourish and grow by undertaking education, hobbies and leisure activities.”

2 Granville Avenue, in Hartlepool, could be transformed into a children's home. Pic Via Google Maps.

It adds: “Through this property, the charity will provide a family home to the young people in their care.

“Changing Futures North East cares for and about their young people and will offer them the same standard of care and opportunities that they would for their own children.

“The charity has aspirations for children in its care and they are and will be looked after to a very high standard.”

It notes all the young people would have their own bedroom and share all other facilities within the house.

The children would be cared for by a staff team operating on a shift basis, with normally two staff members on-site overnight.

In the day, and while the children are at the house, there would always be staff team members present.

It comes after in June a council committee agreed to provide a loan to the charity to support progressing a children’s home project providing care for up to four young people in Hartlepool.

The loan agreement was backed up by a memorandum of understanding ensuring the council and Hartlepool children are prioritised for the places.

The application from Active Care Group sought to convert the site to “provide much needed support for referred residents to live a more independent lifestyle whilst allowing any necessary support at the same time”.

Details of local planning notices are available athttps://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .