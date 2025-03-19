The ramp, off-road bikes and addiction - Hartlepool residents outline their crime concerns to Cleveland Police and MP

People in Hartlepool have had their say on safety issues across town.

Anti-social behaviour around York Road’s ramp, off-road bikes and drug and alcohol concerns were among the issues raised as part of a public meeting.

The latest meeting of the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership featured a face the public session where around 30 residents attended to have their say and question police and other agencies in the borough.

The most frequently raised topic during the session, which lasted around 90 minutes, was crime and anti-social behaviour around the ramp in York Road.

The face the public event at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Hartlepool Police District Commander Superintendent Alan O’Donoghue responded by pledging officers will attend the area on a daily basis to provide a “visual presence.”

He added “an awful lot of work” has gone on recently and that since the start of February 36 individuals have been engaged with where support has been offered for issues such as housing, social care and mental health services.

Meanwhile, 24 community protection warnings have been issued along with five community protection notices.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who chairs the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, recently outlined an action plan to tackle ASB problems at the ramp.

Speaking at the meeting, he added: “We know what we want to do, doing it is the next step, and making sure it actually works is the key.”

Concerns were also raised by those in attendance around issues with drug and alcohol addiction in the town, with police noting it is a “big driver” for incidents and that “longer term prevention and intervention” with partners is planned.

Elsewher,e Superintendent O’Donoghue responded to concerns around off-road bikes by noting the issue has “changed significantly” over recent years due to a rise in electric motorcycles and scooters, alongside continuing issues with petrol bikes.

He said work on this will include going into schools to educate young people on the risks involved, along with communicating with retailers and petrol stations to identify problem riders.

Mr Brash noted this is another area he has highlighted to be addressed and added drones are increasingly being used to track riders.

Residents also raised concerns about how best to report incidents, with police noting this can be done on the Cleveland Online Policing App (COPA), anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, on the Cleveland Police website and by calling 101.

Mr Brash concluded the meeting by stressing “more events like this” will be held going forward.

