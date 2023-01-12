Pub seeks listed building consent from Hartlepool Borough Council for repairs following damage caused by Storm Arwen
A Hartlepool pub is seeking planning permission to repair damage it suffered in Storm Arwen just over a year ago.
The Royal in Church Street is applying for Listed Building Consent to carry out repairs to its roof and to include new roof drainage to protect it for the future.
The building suffered significant damage in November 2021 when Storm Arwen blew most of its roof off.
Permission is also being sought for repairs inside to flats and communal areas on the upper floors which suffered water damage due to being left open to the elements.
The apartments are currently unoccupied as a result.
A design and access statement by Gateley Smithers Purslow on behalf of the applicant says the works are necessary for the current and future preservation of the building.
It states: “The strong winds blew off most of the roof structure and slate covering to the affected part of the building.”
The application says the proposed repairs would be carried out on a like for like basis.
The design and access statement adds: “Apart from the new roof drainage arrangement, the proposals will not deviate from the original design and form of the roof and as such are not considered harmful to the building.”
It adds the scale of the works will not alter the current appearance of the building, and access will be maintained.
The application will be decided by Hartlepool Borough Council. People can view the plans and comment on them by visiting the public access page on the council’s website at www.hartlepool.gov.uk. Search for the reference H/2022/0375.