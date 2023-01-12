The Royal in Church Street is applying for Listed Building Consent to carry out repairs to its roof and to include new roof drainage to protect it for the future.

The building suffered significant damage in November 2021 when Storm Arwen blew most of its roof off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permission is also being sought for repairs inside to flats and communal areas on the upper floors which suffered water damage due to being left open to the elements.

Debris in Church Street near The Royal following Storm Arwen. Picture: Carl Gorse.

The apartments are currently unoccupied as a result.

A design and access statement by Gateley Smithers Purslow on behalf of the applicant says the works are necessary for the current and future preservation of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “The strong winds blew off most of the roof structure and slate covering to the affected part of the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application says the proposed repairs would be carried out on a like for like basis.

The design and access statement adds: “Apart from the new roof drainage arrangement, the proposals will not deviate from the original design and form of the roof and as such are not considered harmful to the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the scale of the works will not alter the current appearance of the building, and access will be maintained.