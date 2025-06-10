Reform councillor resigns from East Durham seat due to ill health just weeks after election success
John Bailey, the former Durham county councillor for Easington and Shotton, came top with 1,849 votes ahead of party colleagues Howard Brown and Louise Taylor at May’s poll.
A party spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Mr Bailey’s resignation as a result of a serious health issue.
“We are immensely grateful for him stepping forward to make a difference in his community.
“We wish John and his family the very best during this difficult time.”
Mr Bailey previously represented the Liberal Democrats before resigning from the party in 2009 due to “irreconcilable differences”.
He later represented the former Crook North ward as an independent.
A by-election is expected to be held for the vacancy later this summer.
