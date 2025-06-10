Reform councillor resigns from East Durham seat due to ill health just weeks after election success

By Bill Edgar
Published 10th Jun 2025, 18:12 BST

A Reform UK councillor has resigned due to ill health just weeks after he was elected.

​John Bailey, the former Durham county councillor for Easington and Shotton, came top with 1,849 votes ahead of party colleagues Howard Brown and Louise Taylor at May’s poll.

Their victory helped sweep Reform UK to power in Durham after the party gained 65 seats.

A party spokesman said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Mr Bailey’s resignation as a result of a serious health issue.

John Bailey, left, celebrating being elected as a Reform councillor for the Easington and Shotton ward in May. Picture: Chris Booth

“We are immensely grateful for him stepping forward to make a difference in his community.

“We wish John and his family the very best during this difficult time.”

Mr Bailey previously represented the Liberal Democrats before resigning from the party in 2009 due to “irreconcilable differences”.

He later represented the former Crook North ward as an independent.

A by-election is expected to be held for the vacancy later this summer.

