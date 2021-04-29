Reform UK by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters
“Only Reform UK - the reformed Brexit Party, with 10,603 votes in the 2019 election – can offer the strongest, most credible alternative to self-serving Labour and the Conservatives who have consistently let the people of Hartlepool down in my view.
"I am a Teessider through and through, who will do whatever is necessary to create well-paid skilled jobs, apprenticeships, and help to get businesses started again in Hartlepool.
"I will strive to get our police back on the streets and constantly fight to get NHS services back to Hartlepool - services my Labour opponent knowingly collaborated in moving elsewhere.
“We are the only party that wants to reduce taxes to stimulate growth of the economy and I will campaign hard for those who have worked all their lives and paid taxes only to fall on hard times recently and end up on Universal Credit - an horrific system that badly needs reforming.
“It is complete nonsense that we need a Tory MP to secure investment for Hartlepool. I will cut through party politics and work closely with the Tees Valley Mayor AND Hartlepool Council to demand that we get our fair share of any recovery investment the government makes available.
“On May 6th, the Hartlepool by-election will be the perfect opportunity for you to send a message to the heart of government that not only do we want our lives back, no excuses, no new normal, we want change!”