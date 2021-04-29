Reform UK by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"I am a Teessider through and through, who will do whatever is necessary to create well-paid skilled jobs, apprenticeships, and help to get businesses started again in Hartlepool.

"I will strive to get our police back on the streets and constantly fight to get NHS services back to Hartlepool - services my Labour opponent knowingly collaborated in moving elsewhere.

“We are the only party that wants to reduce taxes to stimulate growth of the economy and I will campaign hard for those who have worked all their lives and paid taxes only to fall on hard times recently and end up on Universal Credit - an horrific system that badly needs reforming.

John Prescott will be representing Reform UK at the May 6 Hartlepool by-election.

“It is complete nonsense that we need a Tory MP to secure investment for Hartlepool. I will cut through party politics and work closely with the Tees Valley Mayor AND Hartlepool Council to demand that we get our fair share of any recovery investment the government makes available.

“On May 6th, the Hartlepool by-election will be the perfect opportunity for you to send a message to the heart of government that not only do we want our lives back, no excuses, no new normal, we want change!”

John Prescott (Reform UK)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election have been invited to submit campaign statements

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

