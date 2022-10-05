Richard Tice previously ran to become the town’s MP in the 2019 General Election, coming third behind Labour and the Conservatives while standing for The Brexit Party.

The party has since been renamed Reform UK and Mr Tice has confirmed he is to stand as their candidate in the next General Election in Hartlepool.

He said he is planning to begin his campaign next week and hopes it will be “second time lucky”.

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage with Hartlepool candidate Richard Tice choosing Christmas cards in Hartlepool before the 2019 General Election. Mr Tice is going to stand again in town at the next election for Reform UK.

Mr Tice said: “It’s no longer a guaranteed old school Labour seat, it’s a big big Brexit seat.

“I got over 10,000 votes, I’m known here, it’s a great, great community and issues that we stand for I think will resonate very strongly here.

“I’m fighting to win, no nonsense, no messing.”

But in last year’s by-election Conservative Jill Mortimer was elected as Hartlepool MP with a majority of almost 7,000, marking the first time the party held the position in 57 years.

John Prescott stood for Reform UK in the poll, collecting 368 votes, the fifth most out of 16 candidates.

Mr Tice has argued he believes Hartlepool has been “let down by politicians” and “hasn’t had the opportunities it should “.

He added: “Hartlepool is a proper community town, it’s got a real sense of self.

“If Hartlepool was represented by a party leader of an up and coming new party then you can be sure that the Hartlepool name would be on the map, big, loud and clear.”

The businessman added the party will be campaigning hard in the town to “gain constituents’ respect, trust and enthusiasm.”

In terms of policies, Mr Tice said: “We think that we’ve got to do Brexit properly, it hasn’t been so far.

“We think that net zero is costing jobs and money. We’re saying Westminster’s net zero is net stupid.