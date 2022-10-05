Reform UK's Richard Tice to stand again in Hartlepool at next General Election
The leader of political party Reform UK is hoping it will be "second time lucky" after being named the group's prospective parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool.
Richard Tice previously ran to become the town’s MP in the 2019 General Election, coming third behind Labour and the Conservatives while standing for The Brexit Party.
The party has since been renamed Reform UK and Mr Tice has confirmed he is to stand as their candidate in the next General Election in Hartlepool.
He said he is planning to begin his campaign next week and hopes it will be “second time lucky”.
Mr Tice said: “It’s no longer a guaranteed old school Labour seat, it’s a big big Brexit seat.
“I got over 10,000 votes, I’m known here, it’s a great, great community and issues that we stand for I think will resonate very strongly here.
“I’m fighting to win, no nonsense, no messing.”
In December 2019’s General Election Mr Tice received 10,603 votes for The Brexit Party, behind the Conservatives with 11,869 and Labour on 15,464.
But in last year’s by-election Conservative Jill Mortimer was elected as Hartlepool MP with a majority of almost 7,000, marking the first time the party held the position in 57 years.
John Prescott stood for Reform UK in the poll, collecting 368 votes, the fifth most out of 16 candidates.
Mr Tice has argued he believes Hartlepool has been “let down by politicians” and “hasn’t had the opportunities it should “.
He added: “Hartlepool is a proper community town, it’s got a real sense of self.
“If Hartlepool was represented by a party leader of an up and coming new party then you can be sure that the Hartlepool name would be on the map, big, loud and clear.”
The businessman added the party will be campaigning hard in the town to “gain constituents’ respect, trust and enthusiasm.”
In terms of policies, Mr Tice said: “We think that we’ve got to do Brexit properly, it hasn’t been so far.
“We think that net zero is costing jobs and money. We’re saying Westminster’s net zero is net stupid.
“We’ve got proper plans to stop the illegal migration across the Channel, which I think drives many people, including many residents in Hartlepool, mad.”