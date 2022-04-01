Rivals set for Hartlepool council rematch just months after High Court battle

In January it was ruled former councillor Bob Buchan must pay more than £48,000 in legal costs following a hearing over claims Labour’s Jennifer Elliott had made “misleading and damaging” comments in campaign material.

Judge Philip Kramer concluded the issue related to “political conduct and character” rather than a “personal” attack.

Former Independent Union representative Mr Buchan took legal action after a letter prior to the 2021 local elections claimed he had voted for a controversial 18-home development in Hill View, Greatham.

Defeated councillor Bob Buchan lost to Jennifer Elliott by just 10 votes in last May's Hartlepool Borough Council elections.

The plans were approved in January 2021 at a meeting the then-councillor did not attend and in May he missed out on election by 10 votes in Fens and Greatham to the Labour candidate.

The two are set to stand again in the same ward in May’s local elections with Mr Buchan representing the Conservatives.

This was confirmed by Ray Martin-Wells, Hartlepool Conservatives’ Association President, who was assigned by Mr Buchan to speak on his behalf.

He said: “He’s an experienced councillor and he’s still passionate about serving the people.

Former Hartlepool Borough Councillor Bob Buchan photographed outside of the Civic Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, before the High Court case.

“Hopefully he’ll join the rest of his fellow Conservative councillors in what is currently and what we hope will still be the largest party on the council.”

Mr Martin-Wells confirmed Mr Buchan has paid off the legal costs, which were supported by an online fundraiser collecting more than £1,500.

He added: “Mainly with savings and his family he’s managed to pay that bill off, but it’s left significant lasting damage, not only to his finances but to his own personal wellbeing.

“The best outcome for Bob would be to be vindicated this year by winning the election.”

Cllr Elliott said she finds it “shocking and disturbing” Mr Buchan chose “these unprecedented times to pin his colours to the Conservative mast”.

She added: “The people of Hartlepool are experiencing a cost of living crisis on a scale not seen for over half a century.