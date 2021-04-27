SDP by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"During my military career, I rose through the ranks to eventually become a Regimental Sergeant Major in the Light Dragoons, Hartlepool’s local cavalry regiment.

“Since leaving the Army over a decade ago, I’ve become an entrepreneur in the oil and gas industry, and have built several construction, logistics and storage companies from the ground-up in the Middle East.

“I’m standing to be Hartlepool’s MP on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who are here to offer a different type of politics to local people. We lean left on economics, and right on culture.

David Bettney has been announced as the SDP candidate for the upcoming Hartlepool by-election.

“On economics, we’re for the Government taking an active role through investing in public services, reversing deindustrialisation, and pushing up wages.

"On culture, we’ll take a firm line in deterring antisocial behaviour, cutting down migration, and encouraging stable families.

“We’ll create jobs by ensuring the new freeport is zoned to bring industries here, work to secure a replacement for the nuclear plant, and lobbying for tariffs on industrial goods to encourage the expansion of the local manufacturing industry.

“Both Tories and Labour have let jobs, policing, and public services in Hartlepool. The SDP is the only party offering a national political programme to end Hartlepool’s decline and fix its future.”

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

David Bettney (SDP)

We are publishing messages from all 16 candidates in the Hartlepool by-election before voting day on Thursday, May 6.

