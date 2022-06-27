Second Labour candidate bids to stand in Hartlepool at next General Election

De Bruce ward councillor Rachel Creevy has declared she is running to be selected to contest the next Parliamentary election in Hartlepool for Labour.

It comes after Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash recently announced his intention to run for the position and succeed Conservative MP Jill Mortimer.

Cllr Creevy lives with her husband Tim and their children in De Bruce ward, where she was elected as councillor in 2021 before retaining her seat in May.

Rachel Creevy.

She said: “As Labour’s candidate, I will lead a united team that will deliver for our communities and show there is a better way forward. The Tories have taken Hartlepool for granted.

“If I’m selected as Labour’s candidate I will be working every day to kick Jill and her gang out and give Hartlepool the representation it deserves. I will always fight our town’s corner.”

Cllr Creevy, a Labour Party member for the last 11 years, has spent much of her life as a housing professional, helping people with accommodation difficulties.

She added: “To win back Hartlepool, Labour’s candidate is going to need to be someone who can lead a team with passion, be driven to improve lives and the places people live and always with integrity.”