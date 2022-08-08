Shadow education secretary praises college during Hartlepool visit

The Labour frontbencher, who has been MP for Houghton and Sunderland South since 2010, met principal Darren Hankey during a visit on Monday, August 8.

She was accompanied by Burn Valley Ward councillor and Labour MP candidate for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash.

Ms Phillipson praised the “world-class” facilities at the college as well as principal Hankey.

Darren Hankey, Principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, chats to Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, and the candidate for Hartlepool MP, Cllr Jonathon Brash.

"The college does absolutely tremendous work in providing opportunities for young people but also adults later in life to upskill,” Ms Phillipson told the Mail.

"They’ve got really strong reputation for the work that they do in providing local people with new opportunities and it was brilliant to see all the vocational training that they offer but also to talk about the challenges that they are facing right now around funding, because we know that since 2010 our FE colleges have taken a hammering from the Government and that’s really holding back places like Hartlepool and preventing more people from getting the skills and the opportunities that they need in order to have security at work.”

She added: "The facilities at the college are absolutely tremendous, world-class, providing great option for young people and for adults alike.

"There’s so much on offer there and principal Darren Hankey is incredibly passionate about making sure that we get the best for all of our young people.”

The Shadow Education Secretary also joined recently selected MP candidate for Hartlepool Councillor Brash canvassing in the town.

He will be hoping to win the Hartlepool constituency back after the town elected its first Conservative MP in 57 years in a by-election in May 2021.

Ms Phillipson has said response on the doorstep was “really positive”, with “lots of people coming back to Labour”.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson with the candidate for Hartlepool MP, Cllr Jonathon Brash, and Darren Hankey, Principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

But she has also added there’s still work to be done ahead of the next general election.

Ms Phillipson said: "We clearly still have work to do, but there was a really positive reception and people really appreciated that Jonathan is a local candidate who cares passionately about the town.

"Jonathan is a local lad. He cares deeply about getting the best for the town and he is going to work really hard between now and the next general election, whenever that comes, to demonstrate to local voters that he’s got the best vision and ideas for a fresh start of Hartlepool.”

She added: "I think we’ve seen both in local elections across the country and also in the more recent Wakefield by-elections that we are making progress under Keir Starmer.”

Councillor Brash has said the response has been “fantastic” and there was a “real sense” of people wanting “someone local who lives in Hartlepool”.

"I grew up in the town, my dad was a family doctor for 30 odd years in Hartlepool. My children go to school in the town, so the future of Hartlepool is important for my family and so I want to do my bit to try and improve Hartlepool for everybody,” said Councillor Brash.