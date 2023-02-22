Hartlepool Borough Council is leaving the Tees Valley Lettings Partnership that currently uses Tees Valley Homefinder and is introducing its own system and website called Hartlepool Home Search.

Karen Kelly, the council’s principal housing strategy officer, said: “Hartlepool residents or people wanting to move to Hartlepool will use a new system that has been designed to make the best use of available housing stock.

“The Council has a new allocation policy that will be introduced to meet local housing needs and one that can adapt to changing demands.”

Social housing chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council are advising of the changes to the system.

At the moment Tees Valley Homefinder will continue to be used by other local authorities and housing providers to advertise their properties which are not in Hartlepool, and anyone wanting to apply for one of those will still be able to use their existing Homefinder account.

Anyone wanting to apply for a property in Hartlepool can use Homefinder until Hartlepool Home Search goes live for property adverts in April.

The council says unfortunately it is not possible for people to transfer their current application over from Homefinder to Hartlepool Home Search, so existing applicants are asked to register for a new account from Monday, February 27, onwards at www.hartlepoolhomesearch.co.uk

New applicants will be able to pre-register an account at the Hartlepool Home Search website from the same date.