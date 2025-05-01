Three candidates hoping to be elected to Hartlepool Borough Council in Thursday by-election

By Nic Marko
Published 1st May 2025, 10:58 BST
Voters in one Hartlepool ward will go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new councillor after a previous representative stood down for career reasons.

A Hartlepool Borough Council by-election is taking place for Throston ward on May 1 between 7am and 10pm.

The poll will fill the seat left vacant since Labour’s Cameron Sharp resigned in March “with a heavy heart”.

It came after he accepted a position as a teacher in a school managed by Hartlepool Borough Council meaning he could no longer continue in the elected role.

Hartlepool Local Elections count at Mill House Leisure Centre in 2024.Hartlepool Local Elections count at Mill House Leisure Centre in 2024.
Voters in Throston have three candidates to choose from: Labour and Co-operative Party representative Lyndsey Allen, Reform UK’s Amanda Napper and Conservative Party candidate Veronica Nicholson.

Ms Allen wants to “protect and improve local services” and build on “progress” carried out by Labour on issues including anti-social behaviour, vowing to “stand up for our area and work hard” for residents.

Meanwhile, Ms Napper has said “Hartlepool needs Reform like never before” and she wants to build “back our strong sense of family, community and country” using the town’s “massive potential.”

Former councillor Ms Nicholson praised previous Conservative work in the borough and said she will “fight for cleaner streets, a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, and to make the most of new job opportunities.”

The deadline to register to vote has passed and those eligible to vote should have received a polling card with details of how and where to do so.

To apply for an emergency proxy vote on grounds of physical incapacity or for work reasons contact the council’s elections team on (01429) 523088.

