Chris Little most recently served as the council’s director of resources and development after working his way up through various positions before becoming its lead financial officer.

At the latest meeting of full council, councillors paid tribute to the departing officer for the work he has done for the town.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore noted it was 1984 when Mr Little took his first role in local government at Easington District Council, before taking a job in Hartlepool in 1992.

Retiring Hartlepool Borough Council director of finance and policy Chris Little.

He added: “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Chris on almost a daily basis for the last four years. His dedication, patience and ability to largely stay calm has been invaluable.

“You have been a fantastic asset to Hartlepool Borough Council, you’ve always been helpful to all elected members and helped us to navigate the challenging financial landscape.”

He added most of all Mr Little has helped “ensure this council’s on the best financial footing possible” so that they keep “thousands of people in jobs and look after the most vulnerable people in our town.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Labour group leader, added: “I just want to say a big thank you for all the help and support you’ve given over the years.

“For your candour, your honesty, for doing an ever increasingly difficult job with integrity and capability.”

Councillor Mike Young, Conservative Group leader, praised Mr Little for the hours of support he provided himself and other councillors.

He said: “Chris is somebody who will spend time, he doesn’t care what question comes forward, he will give you an honest answer and he will sit with you until you understand it.”

Mr Little thanked councillors for their kind words and said he will “miss work tremendously”.

He added: “When I came to Hartlepool I wasn’t quite sure what the adventure would be, there have been challenges with members, there is a give and take, but I’ve had an absolutely wonderful career and it’s been a privilege working here.

