'Vitally important to Hartlepool' - Councillors write to Angela Rayner in bid to change council tax system

By Nic Marko
Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:04 BST

Councillors have unanimously agreed to write to government chiefs to demand action on changing the council tax system.

A motion was put before the latest authority-wide meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council seeking to support a public petition and campaign to reform the current arrangements.

The petition was launched earlier this year by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who has formed a cross-party Parliamentary group dedicated to advocating for change on the issue.

The motion, put forward by Labour councillors, stated council tax “is placing an unacceptable burden on the residents of Hartlepool” and it is “fundamentally unfair and unjust”.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner pictured during a visit to Hartlepool in 2023.Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner pictured during a visit to Hartlepool in 2023.
It called for the local authority to write the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to demand action on changing the council tax system along with endorsing the public petition and carrying copies in council buildings.

Councillor Moss Boddy, who proposed the motion which was unanimously approved at the meeting, said it was an issue which is “vitally important to Hartlepool” and “many, many areas where they have suffered deprivation”.

The motion notes that under the current system “a homeowner in Hartlepool with a property valued at £90,000 is paying more in council tax than someone who owns a £3 million property in Wandsworth”.

Independent union councillor Shane Moore added he believes members “on both sides” of the chamber want to see council tax reformed and he “fully supports” changes.

The petition must be hand-signed to be accepted by Parliament and the signatures will eventually be presented to the House of Commons by Mr Brash.

Anyone wishing to sign the petition or assist in collecting signatures can email [email protected].

Related topics:HartlepoolCouncillorsShane MooreAngela RaynerHartlepool Borough Council

