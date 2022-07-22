WATCH: Boris Johnson returns to Hartlepool in potential farewell visit as PM

Mr Johnson made the comments during a visit to JDR Cables on Thursday, July 21, with MP Jill Mortimer.
The firm employs more than 200 people in town and secured a key deal in Australia earlier this year.
In a video shared on her Facebook page, Jill Mortimer said: “It’s lovely to have the Prime Minister back in Hartlepool, we know how much he loves it here.
"We’ve got a fantastic plan here at JDR Cables and we need to expand that so that they can make longer lengths so that they can compete in the market and bring fantastic, high skilled jobs to Hartlepool.
"And thank you Prime minister for coming and supporting us here today.”
Mr Johnson said: “Absolute pleasure, and what is shows is the Government’s commitment to the North East is absolutely rock solid and growing.
"And the stuff we are doing in Teesside, the stuff that you’re doing here in Hartlepool, I think will be absolutely generational change.”
Read More
This is likely to be Boris Johnson’s final visit in Hartlepool as PM after he stepped down at the start of July.
Following his resignation, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen called on Conservative MPs hoping to be the party’s next leader and Prime Minister to fully commit to “levelling up” local communities when taking on the top job.
He outlined a five-point Levelling Up Pledge and urged all candidates to sign it in order to show “unwavering support” for levelling up.