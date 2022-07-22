WATCH: Boris Johnson returns to Hartlepool in potential farewell visit as PM

Mr Johnson made the comments during a visit to JDR Cables on Thursday, July 21, with MP Jill Mortimer.

In a video shared on her Facebook page, Jill Mortimer said: “It’s lovely to have the Prime Minister back in Hartlepool, we know how much he loves it here.

Boris Johnson met Jill Mortimer MP in Hartlepool on Thursday (July 21)./Photo: Jill Mortimer - MP for Hartlepool Facebook

"We’ve got a fantastic plan here at JDR Cables and we need to expand that so that they can make longer lengths so that they can compete in the market and bring fantastic, high skilled jobs to Hartlepool.

"And thank you Prime minister for coming and supporting us here today.”

Mr Johnson said: “Absolute pleasure, and what is shows is the Government’s commitment to the North East is absolutely rock solid and growing.

"And the stuff we are doing in Teesside, the stuff that you’re doing here in Hartlepool, I think will be absolutely generational change.”

This is likely to be Boris Johnson’s final visit in Hartlepool as PM after he stepped down at the start of July.

Following his resignation, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen called on Conservative MPs hoping to be the party’s next leader and Prime Minister to fully commit to “levelling up” local communities when taking on the top job.