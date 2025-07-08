Candidates have had their say on why residents in Hartlepool's Throston ward should vote for them to become a councillor in Thursday's local authority by-election.

He was elected as a Labour councillor in May 2023 but resigned from the party two months later, citing a “falling out with a certain section” of the political group, meaning he then sat as an independent.

Two months ago a by-election was held for another of the three seats in the Throston ward on the council following the resignation of Labour’s Cameron Sharp, which was won by Reform UK’s Cllr Amanda Napper.

Clockwise from top left, Tom Casey, Mark Hanson, Margaret Lyall and Connor Stallard. No photograph was provided for Ed Doyle.

As voters in Throston get set to go to the polls again on Thursday, July 10, all five candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why you should vote for them to become the third representative for the ward on the council.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Tom Casey (Green Party)

“I’m Tom Casey, Green Party candidate for Throston. As a retired occupational hygienist with global experience, I’ve helped major organisations reduce pollution and protect health. Now I want to use that knowledge to improve lives here.

“Climate change is urgent. While others play the blame game, I believe we must unite and act. Hartlepool has good councillors, but many are led by party bosses with other agendas. I offer a Green voice that puts local people first.

“My priorities are to support local health services, stand up for sustainable housing, improve access to public transport, and advocate for strengthened social welfare.

“I also oppose waste incineration, especially the TVERF, which Hartlepool and six other North East councils are involved with.

“We need to focus on reducing, reusing, repairing and recycling to create more green jobs. Let’s build a cleaner, fairer future for Throston.”

Ed Doyle (Reform UK)

(No statement or photograph provided)

Mark Hanson (Labour Party)

“I’m Mark Hanson. I’ve lived in Hartlepool all my life and spent my career on the front line as a police officer, tackling crime, dealing with antisocial behaviour, and standing up for people when they needed it most.

“Now I’m stepping up again, because too many people in Throston feel ignored. Streets don’t feel safe. Rubbish gets left. And no one seems to listen.

“I’m not a politician. I’m local, experienced, and I’ve always done my bit for this town. I’m not here to make promises I can’t keep. I’m here to listen, work hard, and fight for Throston every single day.

“I raised my family here. I care about what happens here. And I want Hartlepool to be a place we’re proud of again.

“That means safer streets, cleaner neighbourhoods, and a council that turns up and listens. That’s what I’ll fight for. No spin, just straight-up commitment.”

Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party)

“The Conservatives have a proven record of standing up for Hartlepool, and I will continue that strong tradition in the Throston by-election.

“Residents deserve real action, not empty promises. That’s why I’m committed to delivering better youth services to give young people purpose, opportunity, and safe places to thrive.

“I’ll also champion residents’ calls for improved roads, the Conservative policy of safer streets, and tougher action on anti-social behaviour, especially the dangerous use of off-road bikes that is blighting our estates.

“I will push for proper enforcement and community-led solutions that work. I also support calls to ensure the Winter Fuel Payment reaches those who truly need it, following Labours U-Turn on the policy.

“Conservatives believe in backing hard-working people, protecting the vulnerable, and delivering for every corner of Hartlepool. With me, Throston will have a strong, local voice who listens and gets things done.

“Vote Conservative for real results.”

Connor Stallard (Liberal Democrat)

“I’m delighted to have been selected by Hartlepool Lib Dems as their candidate for Throston.

“Hartlepool deserves a fair deal from the council and as councillor, I’ll work tirelessly to deliver that.

“I have always worked hard for our community, and if elected will work hard to act on local concerns, such as the state of roads, getting a fair deal for our council tax money, and supporting local services such as supporting youth clubs, something that is very close to my heart.

“Lib Dems across the North East, such as in Durham where we are the opposition, have proven that a strong local Lib Dem voice can deliver the change our communities desperately need.”

