Women’s Equality Party by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

“Male violence is an epidemic that damages hundreds of thousands of lives every year, but despite that, the Government and the main political parties still don’t take it seriously.

“My election campaign is focused on making ending violence against women and girls the top priority in Hartlepool.

"The Women's Equality Party is the only political party which puts gender equality at the core of every single policy, and the only political party that campaigns to end gender based violence day in and day out.

Gemma Evans, the Women’s Equality Party candidate standing in the Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election.

“I also believe that parties can collaborate in order to achieve progressive change. That is why I have called on Labour to commit to our key policies and, if Keir Starmer agrees, I will stand down as a candidate and support the Labour Party.

“I want Labour to:

“* Deliver a public apology to all the women failed by the Labour Party’s investigation process and amend the 2015 Recall of MPs Act so that MPs who are found guilty of harassment or abuse by an independent investigation can be fired by their constituents;

“* Guarantee that every woman who has experienced sexual violence or abuse in England and Wales can access an independent advocate and free legal advice;

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“* Introduce specialist units in every police force to rebuild trust and support survivors to get justice.”

All 16 candidates in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election have been asked to submit a similar message to voters

