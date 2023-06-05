Oddfellows Brass is performing at St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, at 2pm on Saturday, June 10, to raise money for The Children’s Foundation, which works to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 99 branches and around 40,000 members.

Rob Boulter, who founded Oddfellows Brass in 1981, said: “We are extremely excited to come to Hartlepool to put on another brilliant show.

Oddfellows Brass playing at St Hilda's Church, on the Headland, in 2019.

"For those who have never experienced a live brass band before, this is the ideal introduction. And if you’re a seasoned concert-goer, then we can guarantee

this will be right up your street.

"We always have plenty of fun up on stage and we hope to see lots of those in attendance singing and dancing along.”

The theme of the concert this year is the Coronation of King Charles III, with special music being played to mark the occasion.

David Smith, branch secretary at Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the public to what I’m certain will be another brilliant show by Oddfellows Brass.

"The Children’s Foundation is a brilliant charity, so please come along and support it and have a great day out at the same time.”

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, and cost £9 per person.