Middleton Grange shopping centre was evacuated at around 2.40pm on Wednesday after the suspect item was reported in a vehicle in the multi-storey car park.

Police carried out a full evacuation of the shopping centre and a 500-metre radius while it was investigated.

Surrounding roads including Park Road and Stockton Street were cordoned off during the incident.

Everyone was allowed to return after around half an hour after the item was found not to be dangerous.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft thanked the police and praised the shopping centre team’s response and communication which led to the quick resolution.

Mr Rycraft said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say the team at the shopping centre acted impeccably and as a result of their quick reaction we were able to initiate a full evacuation under the guidance and advice of the police.

“A big thanks to the police. Communications were well in place and through a team effort we were able to resolve it quickly.”

