Quad bike rider dies after road traffic incident in Hartlepool's Raby Road

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic incident in Raby Road, in Hartlepool, as officers remain on the scene.

The incident happened just after 3pm.

The man who died was driving a green quad bike travelling towards the junction with Chatham Road.

Cleveland Police said: "A man has sadly died following a road traffic incident in Raby Road, Hartlepool, this afternoon.

“Police attended the incident at 3.19pm today and remain at the scene.

“The man who died was the driver of a green quad bike and was travelling on Raby Road, from the direction of the junction with Hart Lane, towards the junction with Chatham Road.

“Officers investigating are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage or CCTV, and hasn’t already shared this with police, to contact them on 101, reference 002052.”

The road has been closed in both directions from the junction with Hart Lane to the junction with Chatham Road.

In an earlier statement on their Twitter page earlier on Tuesday, Cleveland Police described the incident as “serious”, adding: “Police are attending a serious RTC in #Hartlepool.

"Raby Road is closed in both directions from the junction with Hart Lane to the junction with Chatham Road and will be for some time. Please find an alternative route.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 3.19pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on Raby Road, Hartlepool. We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, one ambulance crew, and specialist paramedic.”

