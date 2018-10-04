Road reopens after young girl knocked down in Hartlepool

The road where a young girl was knocked down in Hartlepool last night has now reopened.

The incident happened in the Catcote Road area near Rossmere Primary School around 5pm and the young girl was injured after her leg became trapped under a bus wheel.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the girl freed by firefighters, the paramedics gave treatment on the scene before the air ambulance few the girl to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Cleveland Police confirmed that Catcote Road has since been reopened and thanked drivers and the public for their co-operation during the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We would like to thank motorists and local people for their co-operation and understanding while emergency services dealt with a serious road traffic collision."

The teenager was injured after her leg became trapped under a bus wheel.