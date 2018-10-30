Roadworks warning: Where to expect delays on Thursday, November 1, in the Hartlepool area

Ongoing and upcoming roadworks in the Hartlepool area include the following:

A179/B1280 Sheraton interchange: Junction improvements with phased traffic lights, lane restrictions and turning restrictions, until February 2019.

Temporary lights in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Stanley Road, Hartlepool: Road closure from the junction of Brenda Road for the length of the cul de sac, installation of new water main, until November 30.

Brierton Lane, near Masefield Road: Two way traffic signals for kerb works for new development, October 22-November 2.

Elwick Road/Park Avenue: Three way traffic lights for gas mains replacement scheme, October 24-November 29.

Seaton Front: Full road closure, November 5, 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

Victoria Road: Full road closure for Remembrance Day parade, November 11, 10am to 12.45pm.