Emergency services were called to the casualty, who has not been named, on the beach near The Green on Saturday morning.

Despite efforts to save them by fellow swimmers, the person, believed to be a pensioner, died.

They were a member of the Seaton Carew Sea Swimmers group, also known as the Brass Monkeys.

Seaton Carew beach near where the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the swimming group said: “One of our swimmers had to be helped out of the sea. A good few fellow swimmers worked hard to try and revive him but sadly he had gone.

“It's devastated the group, as we are very close, and we always look out for each other. It's really sad, more than words can say.

"We are all just absolutely stunned. Our condolences go to their family."

The tragedy happened at around 8.30am on Saturday, September 10.

The North East Ambulance Service attended as well as a critical care team in the Great North Air Ambulance which arrived on the scene at 8.45am.

However, a spokesperson for the air ambulance said it did not treat or assess the patient and returned to base.

The North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call to 999 at 8.25 this morning to a person unwell on the beach opposite The Green at Seaton Carew in Hartlepool.

"We sent a clinical team leader, great north air ambulance, a specialist paramedic and two emergency ambulance crews."