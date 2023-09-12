Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Stephenson, 33, has lived at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Glamis Walk, in Hartlepool, since early 2023 after being referred to the team by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Glamis Walk is a supported housing service that offers accommodation and support to people aged 18 and over who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl initially received support from Cornerstone – a local independent homelessness charity – after suffering from homelessness, mental health issues and battling addiction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl pictured alongside his project manager.

He said: “I’m so grateful to the teams at Sanctuary Supported Living and Cornerstone for everything they’ve done for me. Without their support, I wouldn’t be where I am now, and my life would look very different.

"I was homeless and struggling with addiction and poor mental health, and now I’ve got my own home and I’m getting the right support for my physical and mental health.”

Karl immediately began working with Supporting Treatment and Recovery Together (START), Hartlepool’s integrated substance misuse treatment service, and is now on the road to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also volunteers at Cornerstone twice a week to give peer support.

Karl said: “I think it’s really important to share my experiences with people who are going through what I went through.

"They know that I really understand them and I can show them that things can and do get better.”

Heather Davies, local service manager at Glamis Walk, said: “At Sanctuary Supported Living, we’re passionate about combating addiction stigma, to make it easier for people to ask for support and receive the help that they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Karl has progressed so much since living here. You can really see the difference in him.

"He has great leadership skills and compassion for others, he’s chatty and friendly with everyone, and very supportive of the other clients, helping them to maintain their tenancies.”

Karl has also taken on the responsibility for maintaining the service’s communal areas to provide a positive environment for everyone else living there.

Heather said: “He has a bright future ahead of him and his journey shows what a difference having a safe and secure place to call home can make to people’s lives.”