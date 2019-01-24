School league tables: Government delivers its verdict on Hartlepool schools

The Government has today published new secondary school league tables - with all but one of the town's schools falling below the new Progress 8 benchmark.

In Hartlepool two of the secondary schools were classed as below average for the benchmark and two were classed as well below.

Dyke House Sports and Technology College.

The Progress 8 score shows how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications, including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than similar schools and below zero means they made less, but a negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed.

In Hartlepool The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College bucked the trend and was the only secondary in the city to score average with a Progress 8 score of -0.13, putting it top of the Government's tables for overall performance.

However, when it comes to A-levels, it was Dyke House Sports and Technology College which has taken the top overall performance spot with a Progress 8 score - calculated on progress made between the end of key stage 4 and end of A level studies compared to similar students - of 0.03.

In County Durham the top slot for GCSEs with an above average Progress 8 score of 0.47 went to Sedgefield Community College and The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee got a high score of 0.21.

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School and Byron College in Peterlee was the top scoring East Durham school for A-levels with a Progress 8 score of 0.13.