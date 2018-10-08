School of X Factor hopeful Molly Scott speaks of pride after 'unbelievable' performance

The school of X factor star Mollly Scott has praised her latest performance on the hit TV show.

The 16-year-old wowed a celebrity panel of judges one again as she sang BTS track Fake Love, to make it through to the live finals of the programme.

The teen who was recently a pupil at English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, made her former teachers proud with her show-stopping voice.

In a Tweet, the school heaped praise on the youngster from Easington, calling her performance 'unbelievable.'

The school shared a video of her singing and said they would be voting for her every week in the hope of helping her on the way to stardom.

The school said: "Unbelievable!

Molly Scott has been praised by her former school for her talent.

"Watch the performance that put former EMS student @mollyscottXF into @TheXFactor live finals!

"Good Luck Molly! We will be voting every week!"

During the latest episode of the show, Simon's old American Idol colleagues Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson helped him pick the girls, the category of which he is in charge of this year.

The girls, including fifth hopeful Georgia Burgess, were flown out to a plush pad in Malibu for the latest audition.

The moment Molly Scott found out she has made it through.

In last night's episode, Simon asked Abdul and Jackson to help him whittle down the hopefuls at the judges' houses stage - with Molly, Bella Penfold, Shan and Scarlett Lee making the cut.