The blaze at Seaton Meadows landfill site on Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at around 8am on Tuesday sent huge black clouds of smoke directly over the Dunes and Seaton Sands estate.

Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut while the fire brigade works to bring the fire under control.

Mum-of-two Amanda Hill, 44, said she was shocked at how quickly the fire took hold.

The view of the smoke coming from Seaton Meadows landfill site visible on Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “There was nothing when I left the house at quarter to eight, then when I got back at about 8.10 it was raging and thick black smoke.

“You could see it spreading down the hill. My question is how it started?

"We have had a notification to say make sure all our doors and windows are shut. I’m keeping my dogs in, I don’t want them out while it’s burning.

“It looks like it’s got a good hold and is not going to stop for a while, especially with the weather.”

The smoke as seen from the Dunes and Seaton Sands housing estate.

Another resident on the estate, Kirsty White, 27, told the Mail: “I opened the blinds in the kitchen and was like ‘Oh my God’.

"It might as well have been in the garden, it's close enough.

"It doesn't seem to be getting any better. It looks worse at the minute. The smoke is thick and close."

Twenty-two year-old Samuel Hughes’ house also looks directly out onto the site.

He said: “I was making breakfast in the kitchen when I saw all the black smoke coming over.

"It was really close to the houses.”

Another resident, Katie Blunden, said: “It’s a bit scary when you look out the window and see that.

"I’m just glad the wind isn’t up as much as the last couple of days. That would make it a lot worse.”

The smoke was visible from several miles away and was drifting north up the coast towards the Headland.