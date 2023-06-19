See photographer's stunning aerial views of Hartlepool using drone technology

Now one local resident has found a new way to showcase the town's beauty by taking to the skies with a drone and capturing stunning aerial photographs of its historical areas.

Dale Iddison, a passionate aerial photographer, has combined his love for technology and his fascination with Hartlepool's heritage to create breathtaking visual narratives of the town's past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed with his trusty drone, he has ventured into the skies, providing a fresh perspective on the iconic landmarks and hidden gems that make Hartlepool truly unique.

Hartlepool's historic Headland from the sky.

From the majestic Hartlepool Headland, with its ancient fortifications and the famous St. Hilda's Church, to the charming streets of the Historic Quay and the bustling Marina, Dale’s aerial photographs offer a captivating view of the town's historical tapestry.

Speaking about his passion for aerial photography, Dale said, "There's something truly magical about seeing familiar places from a different angle.

"By exploring Hartlepool's historical areas through aerial photography, I hope to showcase the town's rich heritage in a way that captures people's imagination and encourages them to appreciate the beauty that surrounds us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each photograph tells a unique story, highlighting the architectural splendor of Hartlepool's historical sites.

Another aerial view of the Headland by Dale Iddison.

The stunning aerial shots beautifully capture the intricate details of centuries-old buildings and offer a sense of awe-inspiring scale as they soar high above the town's streets.

As an aerial enthusiast, Dale takes great care to operate his drone responsibly and in accordance with local regulations.

He ensures that his passion for capturing the beauty of Hartlepool does not interfere with the tranquility of the areas he photographs or the privacy of its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work has gained recognition both locally and online, with social media platforms becoming a hub for sharing and appreciating his awe-inspiring aerial shots.

Many have praised his ability to transport viewers into the heart of Hartlepool's historical charm and inspire a deeper appreciation for the town's cultural heritage.

With his unique perspective, Dale hopes to inspire others to explore their surroundings and see the beauty that often goes unnoticed from ground level.

He encourages fellow residents and visitors to take a step back, look up, and appreciate the rich historical tapestry that Hartlepool has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the skies continue to be Dale's canvas, he promises to keep capturing the essence of Hartlepool's historical areas through his drone photography.

Through his lens, he invites everyone to embark on a breathtaking journey, revealing the town's hidden treasures and encouraging a newfound love for the historical sites that have shaped Hartlepool's identity.