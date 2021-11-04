Teenage boy taken to hospital after collision with a moped in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a teenage boy was injured in a collision involving a moped.
A teenager was taken to hospital after a crash in Hartlepool left him with minor injuries.
The incident, involving a 14-year-old pedestrian and a grey moped, happened on A689/Belle Vue Way near to Morrisons Petrol Station in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police said the moped did not stop at the scene, and three riders on the vehicle made off, leaving the boy injured.
He was taken to hospital where he was later released with minor injuries.
The incident took place at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, November 2.
Officers from the force are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 186940.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.