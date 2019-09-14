Bus stop near Hartlepool school suspended 'until further notice'
A Hartlepool bus stop is being suspended “until further notice” so demolition work can take place nearby.
Stagecoach has confirmed that a stop on the town’s Catcote Road, English Martyrs School Stand E, was suspended on Thursday, September 12 and will remain suspended until further notice.
This is due to demolition work taking place on a building nearby, the company said.
Bus passengers wishing to use service 3 towards Hartlepool should use the alternative stop on Catcote Road, situated around 50 metres north, nearer to the rugby club.
A Stagecoach statement said: “Stagecoach apologises for any delays or inconvenience caused by the stop suspension and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.”
English Martyrs School welcomed staff and students into its new state-of-the-art building, set back from Catcote Road, for the 2019/2020 academic year on Thursday, September 12.
The old school buildings, also on Catcote Road, are set to be demolished in due course.