A19 fully reopens following fatal County Durham crash which claimed life of Land Rover driver

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Jun 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST

A dual carriageway has reopened after it was shut for around eight hours following a fatal collision.

The A19 closed on Thursday, June 5, at around 6.45am following the collision involving a Land Rover and a lorry.

Motorists faced lengthy diversions after the road was shut in either direction between the A1086 at Little Thorpe, near Easington, and the A181 at Castle Eden.

Durham Constabulary have now confirmed that the road has reopened in both directions.

The A19 has reopened in both directions following a fatal crash near Castle Eden.

The force said in an earlier statement: “A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A19 this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a Land Rover and a wagon on the northbound carriageway, near Castle Eden, just after 6.45am.

“The driver of the Land Rover, a 42-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.”

