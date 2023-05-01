News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
7 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
11 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

A19 motorists warned to expect weeks of delays and diversions as resurfacing work begins

Motorists using the A19 are warned to expect weeks of delays and diversions when roadworks begins later this week.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st May 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 17:05 BST

The northbound carriageway is to be resurfaced between the A181 Wellfield Interchange, where drivers would turn off for Durham and Castle Eden, and the A182 Easington Interchange.

Work will also be carried out on the A1086 Little Thorpe northbound entry slip road at Easington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme will start on Tuesday, May 2, and is expected to be carried out over the next eight weeks.

There will be overnight closures for resurfacing works on the A19 between the A181 and the A182.There will be overnight closures for resurfacing works on the A19 between the A181 and the A182.
There will be overnight closures for resurfacing works on the A19 between the A181 and the A182.
Most Popular

National Highways has said it will close the A19 northbound overnight between the A181 and the A182 for safety reasons.

The closures will be in place from Sundays to Fridays between 8pm-6am but will exclude Saturday nights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic will be diverted via the A181, B1280 Salters Lane and the B1283 Durham Lane to re-join the A19 at the A19-A182 Easington Interchange.

Drivers from Peterlee wishing to travel north on the A19 should follow the signed diversion via the A19 southbound to the A19-A181 Wellfield Interchange before following the main diversion route.

A local diversion will also be in place from Easington via the B1432 Thorpe Road and B1283 Hall Walks to re-join the A19 at the A19-A182 Easington interchange.

As well as the overnight closures, a 50mph daytime speed limit will also be in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces during the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Durham Police inquiry begins following discovery of body at property in Wheatley...

The resurfacing may be rescheduled if poor weather prevents work from being carried out.

Updates will be shared on the National Highways website www.nationalhighways.co.uk/ and on the regional Twitter feed @HighwaysNEAST.

More information will be also shared on the regional Facebook National Highways North-East page.

Related topics:A19MotoristsTrafficDurham