Two horses have sadly been killed after an early morning collision on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

The A19 was closed early on Friday, February 7, after a HGV collided with loose horses on the road.

A driver in a BMW was then caught up in the aftermath resulting in the vehicle being badly damaged and the driver taken to hospital.

Hartlepool Police stated: “Following a collision near to Elwick just before 4am this morning, Friday 7th February, sadly, two loose horses on the road were hit by a HGV and killed.

The A19 southbound was shut between the A179 at Sheraton and the A689 in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“Shortly afterwards there was a second collision where a BMW collided with the bodies of the horses. The vehicle was significantly damaged, and the driver has been taken to the University Hospital of North Tees to be checked.”

The A19 southbound was closed between the A179 Sheraton and the A689 Wolviston junctions due for several hours.

Diversions were put in place resulting in long queues in surrounding areas.

The A19 was reopened by 10am.