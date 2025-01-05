Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have announced that a man has died following a collision on the A19 near Hartlepool this weekend.

The collision happened on the A19 northbound around half a mile from the A689 (Wolviston services) just before 9pm on Saturday, January 4.

It involved a male pedestrian who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and two vehicles; a Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Movano van.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Cleveland Police stated: “The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”

A formal identification process is yet to take place.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference SE25002185.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a male, dressed in dark clothing, walking along the A19, Durham Road, A1027 or Junction Road between 5.30pm and 8.55pm on Saturday.

Dash cam footage can also be uploaded to https://orlo.uk/bMTY0