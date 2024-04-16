Double yellow lines may be installed amid fears over 'dangerous' parking near Hartlepool sports ground
Alan Reed, of Ashley Gardens, Hartlepool, has been lobbying for action over inconsiderate parking which has been taking place outside nearby Grayfields Sports Pavilion on weekends.
He said players from visiting teams coming to play at the site are parking on the pavement in Jesmond Gardens outside the venue rather than using dedicated car parking facilities.
Mr Reed, 66, explained this leaves those using mobility scooters and crutches unable to safely get by using the paths, adding he has also seen an instance where an ambulance “couldn’t get past” due to where the cars were parked.
Hartlepool Borough Council has now confirmed that a consultation process is now under way over the possibility of introducing double yellow lines in the area.
Father-of-three Mr Reed said: “My main worry, along with people in wheelchairs and on crutches, is young kids running straight across the road in between parked cars.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen. But I don’t want that to happen.”
As well as the Grayfields car park, there is also parking available on weekends at Jesmond Gardens Primary School.
There are currently single yellow lines in place for the majority of the road immediately outside Grayfields, with notices indicating no parking between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
A small stretch of double yellow lines is also in place to the right of the main vehicle entrance.
Mr Reed, a retired chemical industry worker, said of the parking: “It’s impacting all the streets around here, it’s dangerous and inconsiderate.”
He claimed he first contacted the council about the issue “around a year” ago and, while there was one week in which an enforcement officer went out and ticketed the cars, the issue soon returned.
Kieran Bostock, the council’s assistant director for neighbourhood services, said: “We recently received a request to consult on the conversion of the existing single yellow lines to double yellow lines (24-hour restrictions) and this is currently taking place.
“In the meantime, our enforcement team will continue to monitor the area and motorists who fail to adhere to the current restrictions run the risk of incurring a penalty charge notice.”