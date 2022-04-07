Go North East reveals details of bus services over Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The firm will be operating a restricted service and is urging customers to check details before they travel.

If you’re looking to get out and about over the Easter weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Good Friday, April 15

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go North East has released details of changes to timetables over the Easter weekend

Buses will run to Sunday timetables.

Saturday, April 16

Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables.

Easter Sunday, April 17

Buses will run to normal Sunday timetables.

Easter Monday, April 18

Buses will run to Sunday timetables.

Passengers can view all Easter weekend timetables by heading to the timetables and maps section of the Go North East website, selecting their service and changing the calendar to the appropriate date.