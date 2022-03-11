Hartlepool hairdresser says road is a 'tragedy waiting to happen' as council considers petition

Murray Street-based hairdresser Ary Ahmed handed a 30-name petition in to Hartlepool Borough Council in early January appealing.

It appeals to the council to install new safety measures including speed bumps in Murray Street due to residents and shop owners’ fears over excessive speeds they say they witness every day along the busy street.

Ary spoke out again on the issue after two cars were recently involved in a collision at the crossroads at the end of Murray Street when two people were taken to hospital.

Ary Ahmed runs a hairdressers on Murray Street.

There is no suggestion any of the cars involved in the collision had been speeding.

But Ary said it highlights their worries and a need for action.

He said: “We are collectively really concerned that unless something is done here on Murray Street that we are really just waiting for tragedy to happen.

Ary said vehicles drive in excess of an estimated 70mph on Murray Street and that some of his customers whose children attend Lynnfield Primary School and nurseries have had many near misses.

He added: “We need the support of all Hartlepool councillors and we are not prepared to bury our head in the sand as this dangerous situation is not going to go away."

A council spokesperson said: "We acknowledge receipt of the petition.

"The concerns raised have been referred to our highways department for consideration, and we will feedback further information to the lead petitioner in due course."

