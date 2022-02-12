Two people taken to hospital and roads closed after crash in Hartlepool town centre

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars in the centre of Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 11:38 am

Grange Road was closed off at its junctions with Victoria Road, Murray Street, and St Paul’s Road following the collision which happened at 9.30am on Saturday, February 12.

All three emergency services attended including two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station.

They released two people who were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The scene of the crash which closed Murray Street at its junction with Grange Road.

The road was still closed in all directions at 11am while the vehicles awaited removal.

