Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being urged to take note as a new, lower speed limit has come into effect through Newton Bewley.

The speed limit along the A689 through the village has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph, and 50mph buffer zones are now in place either side.

Updated signs are in place, together with speed roundels on the road surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian crossing point has also been installed, comprising dropped kerbs, guard rails and warning notices.

The speed limit through the village has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph. Picture: Hartlepool Borough Council.

The work has been carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council in response to residents’ concerns worried about the speed of traffic through the village and trying to cross the dual carriageway.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are delighted to have been able to put in place these changes, which will make it safer for both the residents and motorists alike.