Hartlepool Borough Council advises motorists of 40mph limit on A689 at Hartlepool
The speed limit along the A689 through the village has been reduced from 50mph to 40mph, and 50mph buffer zones are now in place either side.
Updated signs are in place, together with speed roundels on the road surface.
A pedestrian crossing point has also been installed, comprising dropped kerbs, guard rails and warning notices.
The work has been carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council in response to residents’ concerns worried about the speed of traffic through the village and trying to cross the dual carriageway.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are delighted to have been able to put in place these changes, which will make it safer for both the residents and motorists alike.
“As a council we are committed to road safety and also to listening to residents when they raise road safety issues with us.”
