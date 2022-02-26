Drive for 20mph zone in Hartlepool's Elwick Road under 'Twenty's Plenty' vision for route

Burn Valley Ward councillor Jonathan Brash has been campaigning to make an area of Elwick Road a 20mph zone with the motto ‘Twenty’s Plenty’.

He is proposing it include the area around primary school Eldon Grove Academy, Elwick Grange care home, and shops to improve safety.

Cllr Brash says the plan has received support from the Traffic Liaison Group, which includes local police and traffic officers.

Residents in the area are due to be asked for their views in a consultation.

Councillor Jonathan Brash said: “Road safety is one of the biggest issues we face in the Burn Valley ward and I’ve been working on a range of initiatives to improve things for residents.

“With Eldon Grove school, local shops, a residential care home and houses in the area it makes complete sense to lower the speed limit.

“Twenty’s plenty.”

The scheme also proposes to include small “ladder streets” around Elwick Road which are also not currently 20 miles per hour.

"It’s a sensible next step to extend the 20mph zone” he said.

"Everyone agrees it is a good idea given the proximity of the school and care home. Providing it gets support from residents in the consultation I’m hopeful it will go ahead.

“Listening to residents is the first job of any elected person and I’m committed to ensuring that their concerns about road safety are heard and acted upon.”

The proposed scheme would require formal approval from Hartlepool Borough Council.

Cllr Brash’s campaign comes on the back of flashing warning road signs being installed in the area, and the reinstatement of a lollipop crossing patrol on Park Road following concerns from residents and Cllr Brash.

Road markings have also been altered to the junction of Queensberry Avenue and Elwick Road so that pedestrians and vehicles exiting Queensberry Avenue can see oncoming traffic earlier.

Councillor Brash added: “There is still much to do and I am currently looking for match funding to introduce the speed reduction scheme in Hutton Avenue that residents have called for.”

