Hartlepool drivers warned of delays as Newport Bridge connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough closes until potentially 'early autumn'

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:25 BST
Drivers are warned that a key bridge will potentially be closed for months.

Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough across the River Tees, is a popular route for Hartlepool drivers wishing to avoid queues on the A19.

It will be closing, however, from Monday, July 7, as part of an ongoing maintenance programme which began last summer.

Work, which will include bearing and plate replacements as well as new road markings, is expected to be completed by “late summer” or “early autumn”.

Newport Bridge will be closed until potentially "early autumn" as part of ongoing maintenance work.placeholder image
Newport Bridge will be closed until potentially "early autumn" as part of ongoing maintenance work.

Diversions will be in place for motorists although pedestrian and cyclist access will continue.

The project is a joint venture between Stockton and Middlesbrough councils.

Councillor Paul Rowling, Stockton Borough Council's cabinet member for resources and transport, said: "The iconic Newport Bridge is a Grade II listed structure built in 1934 and due to its age requires regular maintenance works.

“These works are a continuation of activities that began in summer 2024.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience the closure will cause.”

