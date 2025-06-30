Drivers are warned that a key bridge will potentially be closed for months.

Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough across the River Tees, is a popular route for Hartlepool drivers wishing to avoid queues on the A19.

It will be closing, however, from Monday, July 7, as part of an ongoing maintenance programme which began last summer.

Work, which will include bearing and plate replacements as well as new road markings, is expected to be completed by “late summer” or “early autumn”.

Diversions will be in place for motorists although pedestrian and cyclist access will continue.

The project is a joint venture between Stockton and Middlesbrough councils.

Councillor Paul Rowling, Stockton Borough Council's cabinet member for resources and transport, said: "The iconic Newport Bridge is a Grade II listed structure built in 1934 and due to its age requires regular maintenance works.

“These works are a continuation of activities that began in summer 2024.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience the closure will cause.”