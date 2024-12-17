Hartlepool motorists warned of A19 southbound closure following 'multi-vehicle collision' near Billingham
Motorists have been warned to find alternative routes and to expect delays after a “multi-vehicle collision” on the A19.
Cleveland Police said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 17, just before 6pm: “We are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision at the A19 southbound Billingham interchange and the road has been fully closed (southbound).
“There is extreme traffic congestion in the area at the time so if you’re planning to travel, please seek alternative routes.
“For those drivers already in the area, we apologise for any inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and co-operation whilst we deal with the incident.”