Hartlepool motorists warned of A19 southbound closure following 'multi-vehicle collision' near Billingham

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Dec 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 18:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists have been warned to find alternative routes and to expect delays after a “multi-vehicle collision” on the A19.

Cleveland Police said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 17, just before 6pm: “We are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision at the A19 southbound Billingham interchange and the road has been fully closed (southbound).

“There is extreme traffic congestion in the area at the time so if you’re planning to travel, please seek alternative routes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For those drivers already in the area, we apologise for any inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and co-operation whilst we deal with the incident.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceA19HartlepoolBillingham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice