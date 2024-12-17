Motorists have been warned to find alternative routes and to expect delays after a “multi-vehicle collision” on the A19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 17, just before 6pm: “We are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision at the A19 southbound Billingham interchange and the road has been fully closed (southbound).

“There is extreme traffic congestion in the area at the time so if you’re planning to travel, please seek alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those drivers already in the area, we apologise for any inconvenience and we appreciate your patience and co-operation whilst we deal with the incident.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here