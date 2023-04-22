Hartlepool to get extra Newcastle-Middlesbrough trains once new platform is complete
Rail bosses have outlined further details about how they plan to improve services once a multi-million-pound station revamp is completed.
The Newcastle-Middlesbrough line – which stops at Horden, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham stations – will increase from a train every hour to three trains every two hours later this year.
A precise date will be known once the £12m improvement project at Hartlepool Railway Station, which includes restoring its second platform and building a new bridge, is complete in “late summer”.
Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Transport North East, told the latest meeting of the North East Joint Transport Committee: “There will be a frequency increase to three trains every two hours rather than one per hour but it won’t happen until the autumn at this point.
"But it is still welcome and a step towards improved services.”
Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said that the extra services would be brought in “at the earliest opportunity” once the Hartlepool project is complete.
She confirmed: “We are indeed looking to increase services between Newcastle and Middlesbrough.
"The extra services are dependent on increased platform availability at Hartlepool, which is an infrastructure project outside of our control.”
Anna Weeks, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s north and east route, added: “The work we’re doing to reinstate the disused platform at Hartlepool railway station will enable more services to run in the future.
“The work was always planned for completion in late summer this year and the programme remains on schedule for the platform and bridge to be completed in late summer and available for public use shortly thereafter.
“We know just how important this project is and we’ll continue to work closely with Northern and industry partners on this scheme which will improve travel opportunities for passengers.”
The £12m station project is funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Earlier this year Hartlepool Borough Council confirmed that talks were under way with Northern and Grand Central, which runs trains between Hartlepool and King’s Cross, as well as other operators about attracting more services to town once the improvements were complete.