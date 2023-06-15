News you can trust since 1877
Tall Ships traffic arrangements will affect the marina, Headland, and routes in and out of Hartlepool.Tall Ships traffic arrangements will affect the marina, Headland, and routes in and out of Hartlepool.
In pictures: 13 locations subject to temporary traffic arrangements during the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced a raft of temporary traffic arrangements during next July’s return of the Tall Ships Races.
By Mark Payne
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

The measures are a combination of full and partial road closures, prioritisation of traffic using the main A689 and A179 routes in and out of town, adjustments to traffic lights, right turn bans at key town centre junctions and parking controls.

Unless stated, they will be in place from Wednesday, July 5, until the end of the event on Sunday, July 9.

We take a look here at the various locations across town affected and what the council says they mean.

Middleton Road will be closed between Marina Way and Navigation Point from 9am-1am, Thursday, July 6 to Saturday, July 8, and 6am-6pm, Sunday, July 9.

1. Middleton Road

Middleton Road will be closed between Marina Way and Navigation Point from 9am-1am, Thursday, July 6 to Saturday, July 8, and 6am-6pm, Sunday, July 9. Photo: Frank Reid

Harbour Walk will be closed for the duration of the event. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Harbour Walk

Harbour Walk will be closed for the duration of the event. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Maritime Avenue will be closed between the mini-roundabout at the entrance of the National Museum of the Royal Navy car park and Victoria Terrace. Access to the southern side of the marina will be maintained via the level crossing at the bottom of Church Street. Access to the car park at the rear of the Old Dock Office and Customs House flats on Victoria Terrace will also be maintained via this route.

3. Maritime Avenue

Maritime Avenue will be closed between the mini-roundabout at the entrance of the National Museum of the Royal Navy car park and Victoria Terrace. Access to the southern side of the marina will be maintained via the level crossing at the bottom of Church Street. Access to the car park at the rear of the Old Dock Office and Customs House flats on Victoria Terrace will also be maintained via this route. Photo: Frank Reid

Light-controlled pedestrian crossings to remain operational, but the council says there will be longer periods between red lights to maintain traffic flows, so pedestrians are asked to be patient. Picture by FRANK REID

4. A179 Marina Way

Light-controlled pedestrian crossings to remain operational, but the council says there will be longer periods between red lights to maintain traffic flows, so pedestrians are asked to be patient. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

