In pictures: 13 locations subject to temporary traffic arrangements during the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023
Hartlepool Borough Council has announced a raft of temporary traffic arrangements during next July’s return of the Tall Ships Races.
The measures are a combination of full and partial road closures, prioritisation of traffic using the main A689 and A179 routes in and out of town, adjustments to traffic lights, right turn bans at key town centre junctions and parking controls.
Unless stated, they will be in place from Wednesday, July 5, until the end of the event on Sunday, July 9.
We take a look here at the various locations across town affected and what the council says they mean.
