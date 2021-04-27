Police were called to Tees Road, near Graythorp, in Hartlepool, at around noon on Tuesday, April 27, after reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a stationary lorry.

Officers have confirmed that the male driver of the Vauxhall, who was in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 70s sadly died at the scene of the collision in Tees Road, on the edge of Hartlepool.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fatal collision on Tees Road in Hartlepool at 12pm today, Tuesday 27th April.

“The collision involved a Vauxhall Meriva and a lorry which was stationary.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, male in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.”

Cleveland Police is now urging anyone with information regarding the collision or dash cam footage contact them on 101 quoting log number 066804.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tees Road in Hartlepool.