Motorist dies after fatal collision with lorry in Hartlepool
Emergency services were called to Tees Road in Hartlepool following reports of a collision before a driver in his 70s sadly died at the scene.
Police were called to Tees Road, near Graythorp, in Hartlepool, at around noon on Tuesday, April 27, after reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a stationary lorry.
Officers have confirmed that the male driver of the Vauxhall, who was in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fatal collision on Tees Road in Hartlepool at 12pm today, Tuesday 27th April.
“The collision involved a Vauxhall Meriva and a lorry which was stationary.
“The driver of the Vauxhall, male in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.”
Cleveland Police is now urging anyone with information regarding the collision or dash cam footage contact them on 101 quoting log number 066804.