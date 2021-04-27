Motorist dies after fatal collision with lorry in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to Tees Road in Hartlepool following reports of a collision before a driver in his 70s sadly died at the scene.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 27th April 2021, 5:52 pm

Police were called to Tees Road, near Graythorp, in Hartlepool, at around noon on Tuesday, April 27, after reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a stationary lorry.

Officers have confirmed that the male driver of the Vauxhall, who was in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Driver hurt as tanker carrying 36,000 litres of fuel overturns

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man in his 70s sadly died at the scene of the collision in Tees Road, on the edge of Hartlepool.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fatal collision on Tees Road in Hartlepool at 12pm today, Tuesday 27th April.

“The collision involved a Vauxhall Meriva and a lorry which was stationary.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, male in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.”

Cleveland Police is now urging anyone with information regarding the collision or dash cam footage contact them on 101 quoting log number 066804.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tees Road in Hartlepool.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.