Motorists facing 'severe disruption' in Hartlepool town centre following gas leak

It follows the discovery of a gas leak near the junction of York Road and Park Road, in Hartlepool town centre, by Northern Gas Networks.
Four-way temporary lights were installed at the start of the week with work expected to continue until Monday, July 18.
A statement from Hartlepool Borough Council read: “The works will be carried out using four-way lights.
“It is expected that this will lead to severe disruption to traffic in the Hartlepool town centre area.”
More delays are also expected when a second set of roadworks take place at the same junction later this month.
Park Road will be closed from the York Road junction to the junction with the A689 from Wednesday, July 27, to Friday, July 29, between 6.30pm and 4am.
This will allow the council to carry out road resurfacing work.