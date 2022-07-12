Motorists facing 'severe disruption' in Hartlepool town centre following gas leak

Four-way temporary lights were installed at the start of the week with work expected to continue until Monday, July 18.

A statement from Hartlepool Borough Council read: “The works will be carried out using four-way lights.

Traffic disruption in York Road , Hartlepool, due to road works at the junction with Park Road.

“It is expected that this will lead to severe disruption to traffic in the Hartlepool town centre area.”

More delays are also expected when a second set of roadworks take place at the same junction later this month.

Park Road will be closed from the York Road junction to the junction with the A689 from Wednesday, July 27, to Friday, July 29, between 6.30pm and 4am.