Flexible Tees Valley bus service goes 'to moon and back' after two years of providing lifeline to cut off communities

Tees Flex, a three-year pilot operated by Stagecoach and funded by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority, launched in Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington and Stockton in February 2020.

It has completed 111,375 rides and travelled 908,570 miles – almost the equivalent of going to the moon and back twice.

Single and return journeys can be booked by smartphone, website or telephone to pick-up and drop-off points within one of three zones to secondary destinations including colleges, train stations and hospitals.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and one of the Tees Flex buses.

Pick up and drop off points in Hartlepool include the outlying areas of Dalton Piercy, Elwick, Greatham, Hart, and Wynyard, along with several key sites around the town.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It’s supporting all of those people who don’t have cars of their own or access to other forms of public transport who could feel alone and vulnerable, especially during the difficult past two years.”

“It’s giving people a lifeline, to get to work or education, to get to hospital, do their shopping or just see friends and family.

Demand almost doubled between January and February with 6,246 rides compared to 3,636 in the same period the previous year.

It has a 4.9 out of 5 satisfaction rating among users.

Stagecoach North East managing director Steve Walker added: “Working in partnership with the Mayor and Tees Valley Combined Authority, we have delivered the innovative and affordable transport solution we set out to achieve, ensuring local communities stay connected with access to employment, education, skills and training, and healthcare.”

