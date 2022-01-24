Petition calling for urgent traffic calming measures in Hartlepool street delivered to council

Ary Ahmed who runs a barbers in Murray Street delivers his petition calling for traffic calming measures to Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Ary Ahmed, who runs Ary’s barbers in Murray Street, Hartlepool, took the document calling for urgent traffic calming measures and signed by more than 30 supporters to Hartlepool Civic Centre.

He started the petition after witnessing vehicles travelling at up to an estimated 70 miles an hour, despite the road being in a 20mph limit zone.

Ary and others are particularly concerned due to the number of families with children that use the street to get to and from Lynnfield Primary School and a day nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also recently discussed the issue with police who visited the street and have said they will keep an eye on the situation.

Ary said: “There’s a lot of kids that use the street.

"Hopefully this petition can help put pressure on the council.”

Murray Street has been 20mph since councillors approved dropping the speed limit in September 2018 after requests from residents and ward councillors.

But Ary said there is nothing to help enforce it such as speed bumps which he says will help protect and even save lives.

He previously told the Mail: “It’s a big concern for all of us. I went around all the shops and nursery and they all put their names down.

"If you have kids you want them to go to school and come back safe.

"We all agreed that having a couple of speed bumps will absolutely save lives in Murray Street.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.