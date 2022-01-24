Petition calling for urgent traffic calming measures in Hartlepool street delivered to council
A businessman has delivered a petition to council chiefs in a bid to tackle speeding drivers in a busy town street.
Ary Ahmed, who runs Ary’s barbers in Murray Street, Hartlepool, took the document calling for urgent traffic calming measures and signed by more than 30 supporters to Hartlepool Civic Centre.
He started the petition after witnessing vehicles travelling at up to an estimated 70 miles an hour, despite the road being in a 20mph limit zone.
Ary and others are particularly concerned due to the number of families with children that use the street to get to and from Lynnfield Primary School and a day nursery.
He has also recently discussed the issue with police who visited the street and have said they will keep an eye on the situation.
Ary said: “There’s a lot of kids that use the street.
"Hopefully this petition can help put pressure on the council.”
Murray Street has been 20mph since councillors approved dropping the speed limit in September 2018 after requests from residents and ward councillors.
But Ary said there is nothing to help enforce it such as speed bumps which he says will help protect and even save lives.
He previously told the Mail: “It’s a big concern for all of us. I went around all the shops and nursery and they all put their names down.
"If you have kids you want them to go to school and come back safe.
"We all agreed that having a couple of speed bumps will absolutely save lives in Murray Street.”