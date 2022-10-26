The collision happened around 7am on the A178 Tees Road in Hartlepool when a red Nissan X-Trail collided with an HGV.

The road was subsequently closed for most of the day.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “The 30-year-old male driver of the Nissan X-Trail was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains whilst receiving treatment.

“The road was closed whilst officers carried out enquiries but has now been reopened.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 192721.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade were also called to the collision with two appliances from Stockton and one from Billingham deployed, with the man having to be “extricated” from the vehicle by fire crews.

Police at the scene

Dash cam footage can be uploaded via the Cleveland Police website.

Traffic being diverted.