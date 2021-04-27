Two arrested on suspicion of assault as man taken to hospital following hit-and-run collision

Police have closed Wingate Road as a man is taken to hospital with serious injuries

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on Wingate Road as officers have closed of the road in both directions between Deaf Hill and the B1280.

The crash, which happened shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, April 27, involved a car and a pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident – a black VW – made off from the scene.

A man has been taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and Durham Constabulary has now confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

In a Facebook post urging motorists to avoid the areas and take an alternative route, Peterlee Police confirmed the man had suffered ‘serious injuries’.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Wingate Road shortly before 1pm this afternoon (April 27).

“It is believed the vehicle involved in the incident, a black VW made off from the scene.

“A man in his 30s was taken to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough with injuries to his ankle and elbow.

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and have been taken into custody.

“The road remains closed.”

